WDFW Investigating Multiple Depredations In A Single Day

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said last week it is considering a period of evaluation following repeated livestock depredations. This comes following a series of depredations in the Kettle Mountains of Ferry County that left one calf dead, three calves injured and one wolf dead. These depredations are currently not attributed to a pack and WDFW staff are working to determine if the wolves responsible are dispersing or part of a local pack.

On Thursday, May 15th, WDFW staff and the Stevens and Ferry County wildlife specialist responded to a report of multiple depredations on calves from a single producer. While waiting for WDFW staff to arrive onsite, the affected livestock producer shot and killed an adult male wolf that was reportedly chasing additional cows, along with another wolf.

Investigations Are Underway

Per WDFW's protocol, WDFW Enforcement officers are investigating that incident. It is also WDFW’s protocol to consider lethal removal when there are more than three confirmed depredation events in a wolf pack territory in less than 30 days. In this case, the depredations on four calves are considered to be at least three depredation events investigated in a single day.

WDFW staff discussed the depredations and use of non-lethal measures by the producer in this incident, which include:

Human presence by the producer, family members and ranch hands

Calving away from wolf high-use areas

Removing sick and injured livestock

Livestock carcass sanitation

Efforts are currently underway to deploy range riders to assist in monitoring livestock on this pasture, whereas local WDFW staff are assessing how to most effectively address this situation moving forward and will provide a recommendation to WDFW’s Director as soon as possible.

