More Farm Bill Uncertainty on Capitol Hill

Lawmakers are sending signals that a new Farm Bill isn’t certain in 2025.

Reports say Republican lawmakers are considering adding Biden-era conservation programs into their party-line megabill that may have otherwise been in a separate reauthorization of federal farm programs. Politico said this may mean Republicans are doubting their chances of getting a new, bipartisan Farm Bill this year. One of three Politico sources adds that it’s “likely” Republicans will pull unspent conservation program money from the Democrat’s 2022 climate law into the megabill to continue funding the popular programs.

In past months, GOP lawmakers rejected a push from Democrats to add conservation money to the farm bill but now seem to be more open to adding certain programs to their pending legislation as America’s farmers grapple with economic headwinds and a farm safety net that’s badly outdated.

Despite the possibility, Democrats said they’re still uncertain about the Farm Bill prospects.

Click Here to read the entire Politico article.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com