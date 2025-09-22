Plan To Modernize Federal Wildfire Response Announced

The Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture announced the coordinated action to create the U.S. Wildland Fire Service to modernize wildfire management nationwide.

Fire seasons are longer, fire intensity is increasing, and suppression and recovery costs are soaring. Wildfires pose risks to national security, public health, energy and water supplies.

"Time and time again, we have witnessed the devastating consequences of wildfires caused by mismanagement and a lack of preparedness,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

The Department of the Interior issued Secretary’s Order 3443, which directs the establishment of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service with a plan for implementation in January 2026.

The priorities, include:

Address systemic inefficiencies and modernize aviation and coordination systems Create a joint federal firefighting aircraft service Consolidate predictive services into a national intelligence capability



Strengthen interagency wildfire coordination and response Modernize and right-size qualifications and training Standardize the Emergency Firefighter Program



Improve federal partnerships and reduce administrative burden Streamline cooperative agreements Establish a joint contracting, procurement and payment center



Ensure wildfire research, technology, and IT investments are mission-ready Build a modern, cohesive Wildfire Enterprise IT System Modernize personal protective equipment standards to better safeguard firefighters



Integrate pre- and post-fire activities into a complete wildfire strategy Deploy a unified wildfire risk mapping tool Establish a consistent Emergency Stabilization and Rehabilitation framework Expand beneficial use of biomass and residual forest products



Learn more by visiting the Department of the Interior's Website.

