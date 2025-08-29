Minor Changes Reported In NW Drought Numbers

Very few changes were reported to soil moisture levels across the Pacific Northwest over the past week.

In Washington, the D3, or Extreme Drought, now covers 16% of the state, with much of that in the North Cascades and the state’s southeast corner, including portions of Spokane County. In addition, the D2, also jumped by more than 10%; now 79% of Washington is under a Severe Drought.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

No sizeable changes in Oregon this week. Currently 23%, primarily in the southcentral and southeastern portion of the state, has no drought designation, by far the largest part of the Northwest not dealing with drought.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

And in Idaho, the slivers of D4, or Exceptional Drought, remained unchanged this week.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

And while all three states saw isolated showers throughout the week, the totals were not enough to result in significant changes in the drought monitor.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com