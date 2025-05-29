Microsoft and FFA Partner to Teach Precision Ag

Microsoft and the National FFA Organization announced the national expansion of FarmBeats for Students. This cutting-edge educational program integrates smart sensors, data science, and artificial intelligence to teach precision agriculture in classrooms. Starting this week, FFA teachers and students nationwide, including FFA chapters in 185 middle and high schools, will receive a classroom set of FarmBeats for Students kits free of charge. The kits include ready-to-use sensor systems along with a curriculum for teachers and are designed for classrooms of all kinds. No prior technical experience is required.

National FFA said FarmBeats allows students build environmental sensor systems and use AI to monitor soil moisture and detect nutritional deficiencies, allowing them to understand what’s happening with their plants and make data-driven decisions in real-time. National FFA added supporting agricultural education and leadership development is critical for shaping the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

