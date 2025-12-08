Gluesenkamp Perez Calls For SRS To Be Extended

Washington’s Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is calling for the Secure Rural Schools program to be reauthorized by the end of the year. The Southwest Washington Democrat joined a bipartisan, bicameral group calling on House Leadership to advance the legislation already cleared by the Senate.

SRS Is A Bipartisan Program

“In FY 2023, the SRS program provided $281 million to more than 700 counties across 41 states supporting rural communities across Republican and Democratic districts, underscoring the program’s broad, bipartisan importance to local governments that are home to federally managed land,” the letter stated.

“We urge the U.S. House of Representatives to advance S.356 for immediate consideration as a standalone measure or as part of a broader end of year legislative funding vehicle," the letter continued. "Rural counties, parishes, and boroughs across the country are already facing the impact of the program’s expiration. The SRS program underscores the vital partnership between federal land management and local government services, supporting everything from wildfire mitigation and forest health to the maintenance of roads and support of public schools. With longstanding and strong bipartisan support behind SRS, Congress must reaffirm its commitment to these rural counties.”

A Lack Of Action Is Hurting Rural Americans

Gluesenkamp Perez added because Congress failed to extend SRS authorization at the end of FY23, the program is now behind schedule. The consequences of the resulting budget shortfalls have been stark, she added.

On June 18th, the Senate unanimously passed the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Reauthorization Act of 2025 – bipartisan legislation, led by Idaho's Mike Crapo, to fully fund SRS. House companion legislation was introduced in February, and is co-sponsored by 75 Members of Congress.

Click Here to read the letter sent to House leadership earlier this week.

