Merkley Worries Wildfire Funding Could Be Cut

The Trump Administration says it's reviewing federal spending, in an effort to cut waste, and that has some Oregon lawmakers concerned about what MIGHT be deemed wasteful. With the ongoing threat of cuts to federal programs and funding, Oregon stands to lose millions in anticipated payments. U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley worries it could include wildfire prevention funds.

“We’ve gotten about a 10-fold increase in funding over several years, to thin the forest, to do prescribed burns, to do brush trimming, all to reduce the risk of fire.”

Are there any indications that money is in danger.

“Right now, until we hear otherwise, it appears that all funding through contractors has been shut down, which means all work related to paying contractors, and doing new contracts and fulfilling existing contracts is all, well, vetoed," Merkley said.

