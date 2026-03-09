Senate Democrats have proposed sweeping legislation aimed at breaking up dominant U.S. meatpacking companies, arguing that greater competition could help lower grocery prices and improve conditions for farmers and ranchers.

Last week, senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York introduced the Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act, which would limit large meat processors to handling only one major type of meat and impose caps on market concentration in the beef sector.

Bloomberg reports the Federal Trade Commission would be tasked with enforcing the limits and ordering companies to divest plants or business units if they exceed them.

Supporters say the measure is designed to curb the power of the largest meat companies and address rising food prices. Industry groups criticized the proposal, warning that forcing companies to split operations could disrupt supply chains and raise costs for consumers.

Lawmakers introduced the bill as beef prices remain elevated and scrutiny grows over consolidation in the meatpacking industry.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com