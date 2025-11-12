Meat Institute Reacts to DOJ Investigation

President Trump recently called on the Department of Justice to investigate the beef processing sector, and the Meat Institute has responded.

“Despite high consumer prices for beef, beef packers have been losing money because the price of cattle is at record highs,” said Julie Anna Potts, the president and CEO of the Meat Institute. “For more than a year, beef packers have been operating at a loss due to a tight cattle supply and strong demand.”

She pointed out that the beef industry is heavily regulated, and market transactions are transparent.

According to data from USDA, the beef packing sector is experiencing catastrophic losses, and experts predict that it will continue into 2026.

“U.S. beef processors welcome a fact-based discussion about beef affordability and how best to meet the needs of American consumers, who are the industry’s most important stakeholders,” Potts added.

For more from the Meat Institute, Click Here.

