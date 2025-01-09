Mattson Named New Office of Columbia River Director

Washington Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson has named Larry Mattson as director of the agency’s Office of Columbia River. Mattson currently oversees renewable energy grants at the Washington State Department of Commerce. He has also worked as an environmental manager for the Washington Department of Transportation. In the past, Mattson served as executive director for the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, was a Yakima City councilmember, and served as Yakima mayor pro tempore.

Watson praised Mattson’s track record in working with local governments and communities, as well as coordinating with other state agencies.

“Larry has proven his ability to develop effective partnerships with the public, local governments, and environmental organizations,” Watson said. “He’s an experienced public servant who understands the importance of cooperation to tackle tough problems, and these skills will help to lead us through the opportunities and challenges facing the Columbia River Basin.”

Mattson is also a 30-year resident of the region, with a strong understanding of its water supply needs.

“I have a deep affinity for the Columbia Basin," he said. "My great-grandparents helped to develop Moses Lake in the 1940s, and my grandparents farmed potatoes in Othello in the ‘50s. Continuing to serve my community in this new role is an honor. People and the environment come first in my work, and I’m committed to listening and finding collaborative solutions.”

Mattson will take over from current director Tom Tebb, who is retiring after leading the office since 2015 and serving Ecology for more than 30 years. Mattson begins his new role February 1st.

In 2006, the Legislature created the Office of Columbia River to develop new water resources in eastern Washington and provide sustainable supplies for municipal, domestic, and agricultural purposes. This work includes water storage, conservation, and infrastructure projects that have also provided water for endangered fish species along the Columbia and its tributaries.

