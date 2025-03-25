Madill Expects ‘25 To Be A Good Year For Washington Producers

The past 12-18 months have been very good for the livestock industry across both the Northwest and the country. Will the trend continue this year?

Many experts say yes. Jackie Madill, Executive Director of the Washington State Beef Commission said La Nina will help address grazing needs

“Going into a more mild, and wetter weather system always helps here in the Pacific Northwest, so I'm excited to see how that continues to support our cow herd here in Washington state.”

Another reason Madill things the Washington rancher will continue to enjoy success, is the willingness by the local industry to embrace technology and innovation.

"They're doing a lot of really amazing things. We're blazing the trail when it comes to technology like virtual fencing and testing that kind of technology," Madill noted. "Our sustainability interventions, whether it's energy usage or even just water conservation, grassland conservation, the work that's being done there by our producers is just really spectacular."

Madill added if you include the incredible work Washington producers are doing when it comes to genetics, the local livestock industry has some great stories to tell.

