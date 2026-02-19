The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries and private nonprofit organizations in the Northwest that March 16th is the deadline to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans related to drought conditions that started in July.

The declaration covers eight Washington counties; Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, Spokane and Whitman, along with neighboring counties in Idaho; (Benewah, Latah and Nez Perce, as well as Oregon's Wallowa County. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available for working capital needs, even if no physical damage occurred.

Loan amounts can reach up to $2 million. Click Here to learn more or to apply.

