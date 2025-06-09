107th Lind Field Day Takes Place Thursday

Grain growers from across the region are invited to Washington State University’s Lind Dryland Research Station to see first-hand the latest research on new grain varieties, crop rotations and much more. Surendra Singh, Director of the Lind station, said while many growers see the numbers and data on the work taking place at WSU, he said there’s something special about seeing and touching the work up close.

“So, even as a scientist, I saw a lot of data in my academic career, and I still get amazed by the fact that when I go to field and actually pick up the soil and see that how well structured the crops are, that's always amazing," Singh said. "Even though this is what I do for a living, if I go and see it in the field, it's always amazing.”

What's New At This Year's Field Day?

Singh added this year’s event will have several of the staples growers have expected year after year, winter and spring wheat breeding and management of annual grass weeds. But they will also have a variety of new topics and new research mixed in.

“For example, the glyphosate discussion for example the, the, the grain, mineral and nutritional quality of wheat, and how the crop rotations and also the biosolids, the microbial effect of it. So we are bringing in like a good combination of both.”

Singh added lunch will be included in Thursday's event. On top of that, updates will be provided by the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, lawmakers and others.

Click Here to learn more about Thursday's Lind Field Day, or to register.

The Lind Dryland Research Station was founded in 1915 to promote better farming practices for growers living where rainfall totals 8”-12” per year.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com