Lind Field Day Set For June 12th

Grain growers from across the Northwest are invited to see, firsthand, the latest research on new grain varieties, innovative crop rotations, and other practices. Washington State University will host the 107th annual Lind Field Day, on Thursday, June 12th. The day includes:

On-site stops covering winter and spring wheat breeding

Management of winter annual grass weeds in winter wheat

Soil and crop quality in rotations

Oilseed-legume intercropping

A discussion on whether glyphosate impacts soil and wheat microbiomes.

“This event is an opportunity for us to showcase all of the progress being made at the station,” said Surendra Singh, director of Lind Dryland Research Station.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen

WSU administrators, Washington state legislators, and wheat industry leaders will provide updates during the field day as well. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the field tours starting at 9 a.m. A complimentary lunch, ice cream social, and presentations follow.

“Thanks to amazing support from our farmers, Lind Field Day has always been well-attended,” Singh said. “We invite growers to see research in action and interact with the scientists, college leadership, industry partners, and policy leaders who are shaping the future of dryland agriculture.”

Click Here to learn more about or to register for this year's Lind Field Day.

