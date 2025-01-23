Legislation To Protect Snake River Dams Introduced

On Wednesday, Idaho Senator Jim Risch and Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse introduced the Northwest Security Act. The legislation would o require the Bureau of Reclamation, the Bonneville Power Administration, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure the Lower Snake River dams remain operational and continue supporting the region’s energy needs.

In September 2020, the “Columbia River System Operations Environmental Impact Statement Record of Decision” for the Columbia River System Operation Environmental Impact Statement (CRSO EIS) published by the co-lead agencies, found that the Lower Snake River Dams should not be breached. Instead, it found that efforts should be focused on improving and maintaining hydropower assets while working to improve salmon passage and conditions.

Subsequently, in December of 2023, the Biden Administration announced a 10-year stay in the CRSO mediation, alongside the new Resilient Columbia Basin Initiative (RCBI), an agreement that provides taxpayer dollars for wild fish restoration in the Columbia Basin. The RCBI includes U.S. government commitments that are detrimental to the operations of the CRSO and include a number of initiatives designed to weaken the operation of the Lower Snake River Dams and lead to their eventual breach. One of these commitments includes a supplemental environmental impact statement of the CRSO, which has been justified by unscientific studies and certain changes to operations of the system since 2020.

“The Lower Snake River dams are indispensable to the northwest, and efforts to breach them are profoundly misguided," Senator Jim Risch said. "These dams provide reliable, clean hydropower while supporting critical transportation, agriculture, and irrigation that sustains our region. My Northwest Energy Security Act protects our region’s federal dams so that they continue to power Idaho’s homes and economy for generations.”

“This legislation upholds the Lower Snake River dams as vital pieces of infrastructure for Central Washington and the Pacific Northwest. I am proud to lead this legislation alongside Senator Risch as we strengthen the coalition to protect our region’s clean and affordable sources of baseload power,” said Representative Dan Newhouse.

Newhouse and Risch were joined by several northwest representatives including;

Oregon's Cliff Bentz, Idaho's Russ Fulcher (ID-01) and Washington's Michael Baumgartner, aAs well as several senators including Idaho's Mike Crapo, Montana's Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy as well as Wyoming's John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in introducing this legislation.

“The Columbia River Hydroelectric System is the cornerstone of the Northwest’s economy," noted Representative Cliff Bentz. "For over 80 years, this system has generated tens of thousands of megawatts of affordable, clean, and reliable electrical power while providing cities and businesses with clean and efficient transportation over an indispensable inland waterway. This bill will protect these indispensable assets assuring their availability for future generations.”

“The Lower Snake River dams are a vital nexus to the Northwest. They not only produce an average of 1,000 megawatts of clean power per year but also provide an essential maritime highway to navigate the export of key commodities around the world and support local economies through barging, cruise lines, and other Port of Lewiston activities," said Representative Russ Fulcher. "I am proud to stand alongside my congressional colleagues in fighting to protect this vital system!”

"The Northwest Energy Security Act is a vital piece of legislation for Eastern Washington, ensuring that the Federal Columbia River Power System continues to operate according to the September 2020 Record of Decision," said Representative Michael Baumgartner. "By preserving the Lower Snake River dams, this bill helps maintain a reliable source of hydropower, which is crucial for the energy needs of homes and businesses in our region. This legislation supports local jobs, irrigation for agriculture, and ensures that our communities continue to benefit from the stability these resources provide."

A host of local and regional organizations have thrown their support behind this proposed legislation, including TRIDEC, Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, Northwest River Partners, Public Power Council, and the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.

“The four lower Snake River dams provide numerous benefits that are critically important to the Tri-Cities, the Pacific Northwest, and the entire nation," said David Reeploeg, Vice President for Federal Programs, Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC). "In addition to the clean energy generation, navigation and irrigation they provide, the groundbreaking technologies at these dams provide some of the best fish passage in the country. Congressman Newhouse’s introduction of this legislation helps to ensure that these dams will continue to be an asset for decades to come, and we sincerely appreciate his steadfast support for the dams and the many communities that depend on them.”

Clark Mather, Executive Director, Northwest RiverPartners said, “Northwest RiverPartners applauds Congressman Newhouse and Senator Risch for their unwavering support for the Federal Columbia River Power System (FCRPS). The 12/14 Agreement process used by the Biden Administration failed to meaningfully include the views of those working around the clock to maintain grid reliability and energy affordability for millions of people, including some of our most vulnerable neighbors. Crucial to the system’s success in serving the region with affordable, reliable, and clean hydropower is predictability and certainty. We have a chance to rebalance the system, continue progress to restore fish populations, and provide the consistency so desperately needed to support ratepayers and the growing energy needs of our region.”

“PPC applauds the efforts of Senator Risch and Congressman Newhouse for introducing this important common-sense legislation," noted Scott Simms, Executive Director, Public Power Council. "The Biden Administration’s directives that sought to politicize federal hydropower operations with the end goal of removing the Lower Snake River Dams – which would have jeopardized reliability and affordability for ratepayers – was never going to be a winning strategy for the Northwest or the country overall. The Northwest Energy Security Act restores balance by codifying the thorough and robust environmental review that maintained that the Lower Snake River Dams remain in place. We look forward to working with Congress to enact this important legislation.”

“The Snake River dams are vital to Washington’s wheat growers. Scientific evidence conducted by the U.S. government has proven that removing the Snake River dams goes against environmental statutes and public interests," said Michelle Hennings, Executive Director, Washington Association of Wheat Growers. "Washington Wheat growers support any efforts that ensure the dams continue to operate as an integral part of the Columbia River System”

“The Northwest Energy Security Act is an essential piece of legislation that underscores the significance of the Columbia and Snake Rivers as vital conduits for commerce and energy," said Inland Ports and Navigations Group Co-Chair Leslie Druffel, Outreach Director for The McGregor Company. "These waterways, with their strategically placed dams, not only empower our region by facilitating the efficient transport of agricultural and industrial products but also bolster our energy portfolio with reliable and sustainable power sources. Congressman Dan Newhouse and Senator Jim Risch, along with their colleagues, deserve our heartfelt gratitude for their leadership and commitment to maintaining the infrastructure and ecological balance critical to our economy and environment.”

Full bill text can be found Here.

