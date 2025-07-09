Oregon Democrats Roll Out Legislation To Address Wildfires

On Tuesday Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Val Hoyle teamed up to introduce the Wildfire Resilient Communities Act in Congress. They said the legislation would provide dedicated federal support to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in Oregon and across the West, while also empowering communities to prepare for wildfires.

Merkley and Hoyle’s Wildfire Resilient Communities Act would double down on essential efforts to boost wildfire preparedness by creating a $30 billion fund to allow the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other land management agencies to increase catastrophic wildfire reduction projects; reauthorize and triple funding up to $3 billion for the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program; permanently reauthorize the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program, which is critical for the five collaboratives in Oregon; and create a County Stewardship Fund that would provide payments to counties for stewardship contracts on federal land.

“You can’t get ready after the fire starts,” Merkley said. “Our bill would ensure communities can seize every moment to prepare for and mitigate wildfires by supercharging investments in critical hazardous fuels projects. Increasingly extreme wildfire seasons fueled by climate chaos are not cooling down anytime soon, and we need a considerable increase in federal resources, not cuts, to make our forests, timber economies, and communities healthier and more resilient.”

“I’m proud to join Senator Merkley in introducing this bill to reduce wildfire risk and strengthen forest-dependent communities," said Hoyle. "Year after year, wildfires have devastated our towns, economies, and forests. This legislation invests in prevention, resilience, and local jobs—because protecting our communities shouldn’t stop at putting out fires. It starts with smart, proactive stewardship, and that’s exactly what this bill delivers.”

The Wildfire Resilient Communities Act is cosponsored by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, as well as California's Alex Padilla, and Adam Schiff.

Several Groups, Organizations Support The Act

The bicameral bill is endorsed by Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, Sustainable Northwest, Silvix Resources, and Lomakatsi Restoration Project.

“Southern Oregon has been hard hit by the health and economic impacts of smoke and fire,” said Pam Marsh, Oregon State Representative, House District 5. “Senator Merkley’s legislation will help us jumpstart the collaborative forest projects that will protect our communities, while rewarding counties for their support of stewardship agreements. This is how we’ll start the work that will help us respond to changing conditions.”

“The Wildfire Resilient Communities Act supports the critical fuels reduction work that is being done in our communities,” said Paul Anderes, Chair of Union County Board of Commissioners. “This bill will expand upon the progress that has been made in so many landscapes to make our fire prone communities safer.”

“Through focused investments in forest restoration and community protection we can prepare our communities and landscapes for wildfires,” said Michael Dotson, Executive Director of Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center. “Our forests were more adapted to fire before we cut down so many of the large, fire resistant trees. We replaced too many of our old growth forests with flammable second growth forests. We need to fund the kind of work that can restore our forests and help build more fire and climate resilient landscapes and communities, and Sen. Merkley’s bill would help us do that.”

“The need for increased investment in our federal forests and rural communities has never been more urgent,” said Dylan Kruse, President at Sustainable Northwest. “We can’t afford to keep playing catch up. This bill takes immediate action to address the massive management backlog on our forests, and expands effective programs to prepare for the future. We commend Senator Merkley for his bipartisan leadership and introducing legislation that will make a real difference with resources that meet the scale of need.”

“Senator Merkley is to be commended for reintroduction of the Wildfire Resilient Communities Act, which will provide important funding for community preparedness and wildfire risk reduction on federal lands, in addition to reauthorizing the phenomenally successful Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program and providing the funding necessary to continue this important forest health work,” said Susan Jane Brown, Principal, Silvix Resources.

