Legislation Introduced to Protect AM Radio in New Vehicles

A bipartisan group of senators has introduced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. The legislation would require automakers to keep AM radio accessible in all of their new passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles at no additional charge. The legislation comes as many major automakers are removing AM radio from their new vehicles.

If enacted, the bill would require the Department of Transportation (DOT) to issue a rule requiring new vehicles to maintain access to broadcast AM radio at no additional cost to the consumer and provide small vehicle manufacturers at least four years after the date DOT issues the rule to comply.

“As we witness more tragic climate change-induced disasters like the wildfires in Los Angeles, broadcast AM radio continues to be a critical tool for communication. AM radio is a lifeline for people across the country for news, sports, and especially emergency information,” said Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey. “Tens of millions of listeners across the country have made clear that they want AM radio to remain in their vehicles. Our AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act heeds their words and ensures that this essential tool doesn’t get lost on the dial.”

“During weather disasters or power outages, AM radio is consistently the most reliable form of communication and is critical to keep millions of Texans safe. AM radio has long been a haven for people to express differing viewpoints, allowing free speech and our robust democratic process to flourish for decades. I am honored to once again partner with Sen. Markey on this bipartisan legislation on behalf of our constituents who depend on AM radio and public airwaves for access to news, music, talk, and emergency alerts,” said Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act also requires automakers to inform consumers, during the period before the rule takes effect, that the vehicles do not maintain access to broadcast AM radio.

Click Here to read the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act in its entirety.

