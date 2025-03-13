Legislation Aimed At Preserving Snake River Dams Announced

On Wednesday, Lawmakers from across the Northwest, including central Washington’s Dan Newhouse, eastern Washington’s Michael Baumgartner, eastern Oregon’s Cliff Bentz, and northern Idaho’s Russ Fulcher introduced legislation aimed at protecting the Lower Snake River dams. The three bills include:

HR 2073, the Defending Our Dams Act

Supporters of this legislation say it protects the Lower Snake River dams while ensuring that safeguards are implemented to protect ratepayers and the greater Pacific Northwest economy from the irreparable harm that would occur if the dams were breached. HR 2073 prohibits the use of federal funds from being used in breaching, studying the breaching of, or altering the Lower Snake River Dams, and does not allow spillage operations on any of the Lower Snake River dams unless such operations are approved by the Secretary of the Army and the Administrator of the Bonneville Power Administration.

HR 2073 is cosponsored by Representatives Newhouse, Baumgartner, Bentz, and Fulcher.

Northwest RiverPartners, Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, Inland Ports and Navigation Group, Port of Lewiston, Public Power Council, Tri-City Development Council, Washington Association of Wheat Growers, the National Association of Wheat Growers, and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association have all voiced their support for the Defending Our Dams Act.

HR 2074, the Protecting Our Water Energy Resource (POWER) Act

Supporters of this legislation say it protects ratepayers and the economy from the irreparable harm that would occur if a hydroelectric dam was breached, or energy generation source was removed from the grid, by prohibiting the Department of the Interior and the United States Army Corps of Engineers from retiring an energy generation source if that retirement would raise customer electricity rates and decrease regional energy reliability by more than 5%.

In addition, HR 2074 would prohibit the breaching of federally operated dams if such action would result in an increase in carbon emission by more than five percent, would negatively impact navigation for commerce, and would result in an increase of at least five percent of the cost of goods being shipped.

The legislation is cosponsored by Newhouse, Baumgartner, Bentz and Fulcher.

Northwest RiverPartners, Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, Inland Ports and Navigation Group, Port of Lewiston, Public Power Council, Tri-City Development Council, Washington Association of Wheat Growers, and the National Association of Wheat Grower have announced their support for HR 2074.

The Cosponsors of these bills issued statements about these House Resolutions.

Representative Dan Newhouse: “The Lower Snake River dams are the foundation of our region’s energy security and are vital to deliver agriculture exports to foreign markets,” noted central Washington representative, and House Ag Committee member, Dan Newhouse said. “Without the dams, our region would suffer severe economic consequences and rolling blackouts during times of extreme weather. This package of legislation strengthens hydropower’s position as a reliable, affordable source of energy, and I am proud to lead the coalition to protect these critical pieces of infrastructure.”

Representative Cliff Bentz: “The Defending Our Dams Act and the Protecting Our Water and Energy Resources (POWER) Act are essential to preserving the Pacific Northwest’s energy reliability, irrigation, and navigation infrastructure. The Lower Snake River Dams and the Columbia River System provide clean, affordable hydroelectric power to millions, sustain agricultural production, provide essential waters for navigation, and support rural economies. Breaching these dams would jeopardize not only our energy security but also the livelihoods of farmers, businesses, shipping companies, and communities that depend on them. I support this legislation.”

Representative Russ Fulcher: “I am proud to be an original co-sponsor of the Defending Our Dams Act and the POWER Act. The importance of the Lower Snake River Dams and the power they generate has never been clearer. Not only do they provide an essential maritime highway to navigate the export of key goods around the world, but they also provide immense value to Idahoans, our economy, and the greater Northwest.”

Representative Michael Baumgartner: “Eastern Washington is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world. The Columbia-Snake River System is a lifeline for the Pacific Northwest, providing clean energy, water, and vital resources that support our communities and economy. Its dams have transformed our region. They offer power, irrigation, and flood control, while also supporting recreation and wildlife. Despite opposition, efforts like the Defending Our Dams Act and the POWER Act work to protect these essential resources, ensuring we can keep benefiting from them without sacrificing the environment or our way of life. It’s a reminder that we can find a balance between progress and conservation.”

HR 2072, Legislation to require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to extend the time period during which licensees are required to commence construction of certain hydropower projects

Supporters of this legislation allows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to extend licenses for certain hydropower projects. Specifically, it allows hydropower projects which have received a license to construct to extend the time in which they can begin construction for up to an additional six years.

HR 2072 is cosponsored by Newhouse, Baumgartner, Fulcher and Louisiana's Cleo Fields. Montana senator Steve Daines introduced the senate companion to HR 2072.

Senator Steve Daines: “Energy security is national security, and hydropower delivers a reliable energy source for many Montanans. Many of our hydropower projects have been held up due to supply chain shortages and this bipartisan bill will revive projects that support Montana jobs and keep costs low for our families. I’ll continue to support an all-of-the-above energy portfolio and fight for ways to increase our domestic energy production.”

