Larger Apple Crop Expected In Washington, Oregon, Nationally

According to the latest numbers from USApple, growers expect 2025 to be another high performing year. Total apple production for the 2025/26 crop year is forecast at 11.7 billion pounds, or 278.5 million bushels. If realized that would be a 1.3% increase from last year, and 3.6% above the five-year production average.

When it comes to the top varieties, Gala is expected to retain the top spot with nearly 47 million bushels. The remaining top apples include:

Gala – 47 million bushels (16% of U.S. production)

Red Delicious – 39 million bushels (13% of U.S. production)

Honeycrisp – 34 million bushels (12% of U.S. production)

Granny Smith – 32 million bushels (11% of U.S. production)

Fuji – 25 million bushels (9% of U.S. production)

Cosmic Crip Growing In Popularity

USApple noted varieties "on the rise" include: Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Cosmic Crisp and Pink Lady/Cripps Pink. Onn the other end of the spectrum, Gala, Fuji and Rome are "trending down".

When looking at trade, while fresh apple exports declined 5% year over year, the U.S. maintained a strong trade balance in 2024/25 (July–June):

Exports: 44 million bushels

Imports: less than 5 million bushels

Net exports: roughly 40 million bushels valued at $900 million

“With another large crop on the way, maintaining and expanding exports is essential,” said USApple Vice President of Insights and Analytics, Chris Gerlac. “We’re exploring all avenues to strengthen our presence in established markets like Taiwan, Thailand, and India, while pushing to open new high-value markets such as South Korea and Japan.”

When it comes to a state by state breakdown of this year's apple crop:

Washington remains the nation’s top producer with a forecasted record crop of more than 180 million bushels valued at nearly $2.3 billion, up 1% from 2024-25.

New York holds the #2 spot at 30.5 million bushels, a 0.7% decrease from last season

Michigan up 10% to about 30 million bushels

Pennsylvania up 2% at 10.5 million bushels

Virginia down 50% to 2.75 million bushels

Oregon up 40% to 3.9 million bushels.

The U.S. Has "A Real Opportunity" With This Crop

According to United Nations (UN) data, worldwide apple production is more than five billion bushels. In 2023 (latest data point), China alone was responsible for producing 51% of the world’s total supply, with the U.S. producing the second-largest share of the global crop. The remaining top producers include Turkey, Poland and India.

“With China down 100 million bushels and Turkey’s crop off by 40%, the U.S. has a real opportunity,” said Gerlach. “Given Turkey’s role as a major supplier to India, this could open the door for us to regain market share there.”

These figures are more comprehensive than the USDA data, which only reflect the top seven apple-producing states, Gerlach noted. USApple analyzes production from states outside of the top seven and adds that into USDA’s figure. It also incorporates feedback from growers based on what they’re seeing in the field every day.

“The U.S. grows the best apples in the world, and this year we will certainly have plenty for domestic and global consumption,” Gerlach said. “That said, growers carefully select what comes off the tree to ensure only the highest quality fruit makes it to the store. And with skyrocketing labor costs, growers are having to be even more disciplined in their harvest decisions.”

