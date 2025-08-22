Apple, Pear Crops Expected To Be Larger This Year

NASS is out with its fall fruit production projections.

“[Apple] production is estimated at 11.5 billion pounds, so that is up 5.7% from last season," said Anthony Prillaman is with NASS. "I do want to point out that production in Washington, the largest apple producing state, is expected to be a record high for that state this year.”

If realized, that would be a 7% year-over-year increase for Washington’s crop. The #2 apple state, New York, is also expecting a larger crop this year than 2024.

When it comes to pears.

“Pear production in 2025 is expected to be up 22.4% from last year,” Prillaman noted.

He added pears are primarily grown in the three Pacific Coast states, and while Washington and Oregon both report higher production than the previous year, California's rise in pear production in 2025 represents a rebound from lower production totals last year.

