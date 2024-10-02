Lamb Weston Closes Connell, WA Location

Lamb Weston announced this week that it has permanently closed it's potato processing plant in Connell, WA, laying off 375 employees. That plant in south central Washington was responsible for a variety of frozen potato products including French Fries.

Company officials blame the closure on supply and demand in North America as well as inflationary issues.

"We take very seriously any job elimination and understand the impact these decisions have on employees and the communities in which they live," said Lamb Weston CEO Tom Werner. "We have taken care to provide transparency and support in transition, and we thank all of our talented team members and the community of Connell for its partnership over the years. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with the community through our grower and agricultural network."

The company says the laid off employees are encouraged to apply for positions at other Lamb Weston locations.