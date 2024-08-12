Kenner: Numbers Don’t Show Whole Story Of Trade Deficit

U.S. agriculture is currently running a trade deficit of almost $19 billion and growing. And while some say this reflects a weak noncompetitive American farm sector, one expert says that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“To look at the trade balance and say it's negative, so we're being outcompeted. It's, it's really oversimplifying thing.”

USDA economist Bart Kenner says in most cases the United States is importing products like fresh fruits, which don't compete with U.S. products, especially in the wintertime.

“Another thing to consider is a lot of imports or inputs to products that get you know value added in the US and then brought to market.”

Kenner added the rising number of imports also shows the U.S. economy is strong and that rising incomes are allowing more Americans to purchase more imported food products.

