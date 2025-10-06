Newhouse Stresses The Importance Of Keeping FSA Offices Open

Maybe you’ve heard, or witnessed yourself, staffing shortages, or reduced hours at your local FSA office. The number of voices in support of FSA offices continues to grow. Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse, a member of the House Ag Committee says he’s heard concerns nationwide about problems at FSA offices.

“There are some challenges, certainly with a number of personnel throughout federal agencies because of some of the cost-cutting measures that have been taken, the efficiency measures," Newhouse said. "And so agencies are working through that. We're monitoring that closely to make sure that the FSA and other agencies can respond to the to the workloads that are required that when people need those services, I want to make sure that they get the help and assistance that they're looking for.”

Newhouse added he and his office will be in contact with Washington state FSA Executive Director John Wyss to address any issues that may arise. Newhouse stressed the importance of FSA offices across the state, and the nation.

“I do believe that we need to make sure we have access to our producers, that it's convenient for them to visit the FSA office in their region without putting an undue burden on them traveling back and forth.”

