We Need To Keep Rural Hospitals Open, Bentz Stresses

Rural hospitals in Oregon are concerned Medicaid cuts under the Big, Beautiful Bill will force them out of business. Eastern Oregon’s Cliff Bentz said efforts are underway to keep that from happening.

"We need to keep our rural hospitals viable and in business," the Republican lawmaker said.

$50B Available If Needed

The bill nearly cuts in half a tax on medical care that provides additional Medicaid funding to Oregon hospitals. Bentz said $50 billion was set aside to help, along with other programs.

"If there is a reduction that's going to damage their ability to stay in business, then we would be bringing that to the attention of the administration and say we need to take part of that $50 billion and bring it to these hospitals, or we need to increase the DISH program."

The Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital program would send money to hospitals with a higher number of low-income patients. Bentz said his staff is working with hospitals in his district to monitor the effects of Medicaid cuts.

