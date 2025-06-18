We Must Keep Our Communities Safe, Kotek Stresses

Oregon’s Governor says she has more ideas to fund firefighting and prevention efforts in the state. With just a few days left in the legislative session, Tina Kotek wants lawmakers to prioritize wildfire funding.

“Without an immediate path for an ongoing funding mechanism, I urge the legislature to identify as much one-time funding as they can for wildfire suppression and mitigation, to help keep our communities safe.”

Kotek proposes using interest earned on the state's Rainy-Day fund to pay for fire mitigation and prevention. Another proposal floated by some lawmakers would use a portion of the kicker rebate for fire suppression. Kotek said one thing remains clear; federal help is still necessary.

“Every Governor across this country is saying ‘we do not have state resources to adequately lead our states through recovery after a disaster without FEMA."

President Trump has said he wants to phase out FEMA, so states handle disasters on their own.

