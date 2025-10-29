Plan To Keep Rural Oregon Pharmacies Open Expands

While Oregonians work through open enrollment and federal changes impacting health insurance premiums, the Oregon Health Authority says a multi-state pharmacy discount program that started in the Beaver State, is expanding.

“Arizona is the latest to join. Other members include Connecticut, Nevada, Ohio. Collectively, the intention is to join together with other states to maximize the savings," said the OHA’s Clare Pierce-Wrobel. She added the digital discount card offered through the Oregon Prescription Drug Program can help reduce the cost of life-saving medications for the uninsured or under-insured.

“Prescription drug spending is rising, along with other healthcare expenses," Pierce-Wrobel added. "And in Oregon, we know that about 3.6% of Oregonians delay filling prescriptions because of the cost.”

The program is free for patients, but cannot be used with private insurance It also pays more for drugs bought at over 80 rural pharmacies in Oregon, to ensure they remain open. Those rural locations include:

Baker City

Condon

John Day

Lakeview

Wallowa

Warm Springs

Eugene

Sweet Home

Click Here for the complete list of pharmacies across Oregon, or to learn more about the program.

