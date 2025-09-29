Hunters Reminded To Keep CWD Out Of Oregon

As the 2025 deer and elk hunting seasons begins, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is stepping up its efforts to keep Chronic Wasting Disease at bay.

ODFW is encouraging hunters to take advantage of streamlined testing options and reminded that CWD check stations are mandatory to stop at when transporting harvested deer or elk. The Department says sampling is relatively quick, taking roughly 10 minutes to collect lymph nodes and hunter details. Visit ODFW's Website to see all the ways to get your animal tested.

If You Pass A Check Station, You Must Stop

ODFW said It is mandatory for hunters to stop at a CWD check station if they pass one while transporting harvested wildlife. Look for posted highway signs alerting you of an upcoming check station.

Deer Any Legal Weapon (ALW) season 2025 locations:

Celilo Park (exit 97 off I-84 west of Biggs Junction) ( Google Maps coordinates ) Oct. 5-7, 9 a.m. to dusk.

Prineville, ODOT Weigh Station, Hwy 26 ( Google Maps coordinates ) Oct. 5-7, 9 a.m. to dusk

Elgin Rodeo Grounds, 790 S 8th Ave ( Google Maps coordinates ) Oct. 4-6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baker City, ODOT parking lot off Hwy 86 ( Google Maps coordinates ) Oct. 4-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1st Rocky Mountain elk ALW season 2025 locations:

Celilo Park (exit 97 off I-84 west of Biggs Junction) ( Google Maps coordinates ) Nov. 1-3, 9 a.m. to dusk.

P rineville, ODOT Weigh Station off Hwy 26 ( Google Maps coordinates ) Nov. 1-3, 9 a.m. to dusk.

Elgin Stampede Grounds, 790 S 8th Ave ( Google Maps coordinates ) Nov. 1-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Baker City, ODOT parking lot off Hwy 86 ( Google Maps coordinates ) Nov. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ukiah, North Fork John Day Ranger Station, 401 Main St ( Google map coordinates ) Nov. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riley, The Riley Store, 17674 Hwy 20 ( Google Maps coordinates )

Oct. 31, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2nd Rocky Mountain elk ALW season 2025 locations:

Riley, The Riley Store, 17674 Hwy 20 ( Google Maps coordinates )

Nov. 14, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other Locations Where You Can Check For CWD

Taxidermy & Meat Processors

Partnering businesses across Oregon collect CWD samples from client submissions and send them to ODFW for testing. See the full list of participating businesses online.

ODFW Field Offices & Drop-Off Barrels

ODFW said hunters may schedule appointments with biologists for CWD testing at some field offices, see list online. Samples will be collected from the animal's head – so make sure the head is kept cool prior to testing.

Positive cases will trigger direct contact (phone call) from a biologist or veterinarian to the hunter or roadkill salvager. Results are also posted online via ODFW ID or roadkill salvage permit confirmation number.

More about CWD

CWD has been detected in the neighboring states of Idaho, Washington and California, but never in Oregon. The disease is fatal to deer, elk, and moose, and no cure exists.

"Positive detections in nearby states are very concerning. We are asking successful hunters to participate in testing this season to stay ahead of CWD spread," said Ashley Reeder, ODFW's CWD Surveillance Coordinator. "Early detection is our best tool in reducing the disease's impact on Oregon's deer, elk, and moose populations." Hunters who turn in a sample are also entered to win a prize, courtesy of Oregon Hunters Association.

For over two decades, ODFW has monitored herds by testing over 30,000 samples from hunter-harvested, road-killed, and other deceased animals—without finding any cases in Oregon to date.

Chronic Wasting Disease is caused by prion proteins that infect animals. Spread occurs through direct contact with an infected animal and environmental contamination. Prions can persist in soil for years, heightening spread risk.

While no evidence currently shows humans can become infected with CWD by consuming or touching infected animals, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people avoid eating meat from CWD infected animals. It also recommends that hunters exercise caution and follow safety guidance when processing animals. Learn more by visiting the CDC's Website.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com