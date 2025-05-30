June Expected To Start On The Cool Side

As we look at a new month, which starts Sunday, the National Weather Service says the warm sunny weather the Northwest has enjoyed over the past couple of days will be moving off to the east.

“The cool weather that will be moving into the West early next week looks like it may stick around for a while," said USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey. "We are looking at most areas of the West experiencing near or below normal temperatures.”

As far as precipitation, Rippey said the region can expect to see near or above normal precipitation activity next week. Current models have showers forecast a possibility across the Northwest Sunday through Wednesday the 4th.

