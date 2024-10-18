Investments will Strengthen School Meals

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized USDA’s commitment to connecting local farmers and producers with schools nationwide that serve meals to about 30 million children every school day. Vilsack, joining others across the country in celebrating National School Lunch Week and National Farm to School Month, pointed to the Department’s recent investment of $500 million for schools to purchase unprocessed foods as the latest in a series of actions to support school meals through nutritious, domestic foods.

“A healthier future for our country starts with our children, and American farmers and producers play a critical role in ensuring kids have healthy, tasty food with homegrown flavor to nourish them through the school day,” Vilsack said. “We know the school meals supply chain is the strongest when schools have relationships with local suppliers, which is why USDA will continue to support local foods in schools for a brighter future for our children.”

National School Lunch Week runs through Friday October 18th.

