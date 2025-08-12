Fewer Northwest Farms Have Internet Access Now Compared To 2023

Every two years, USDA releases its Technology Use report, better known as the Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report.

“Overall, Internet access 85% of farms this year reported that they have Internet access," said Lance Honig with NASS. "That's actually equal to what we saw back in ‘23.”

Honig added while that figure is flat, that doesn’t mean producers aren’t using technology. He noted how the internet is being used on a daily basis has changed over the past two years.

“50% reported that they actually purchase inputs for their operation on the web," he said. "That's up 18% points from what they reported back in 2023.”

Honig pointed out many producers are also going on-line for marketing activities for their operation.

“29% of farmers said, ‘yeah, I go on the web to do that’. That's up six points from 2023," Honig said. "So even though overall access hasn't necessarily changed, what they're doing is certainly moving forward.”

Locally, only Oregon saw an increase in farm internet access between 2023 and 2025. Oregon saw that figure move from 92% up to 94% this year, while Washington’s figure dropped from 91% to 90%, and Idaho’s moved from 96% down to 92% of farms with internet access currently.

The report also found this year, 55% of farms utilized a broadband connection to access the internet while 74% had access to the internet through a cellular data plan. In addition, 68% of farms had a desktop or laptop computer in 2025, while 82% of farms had a smart phone.

