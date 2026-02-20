Immigration has become a hot buttoned issue across the country, and regardless of how you lean politically, most everyone acknowledges that something needs to be done for the farming sector.

Much of the focus has been on the H-2A program and making changes there. But that program does not work for many producers here in the Northwest, such as dairy and livestock. Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said it’s important for the non-Ag community to understand that farmers have a fair amount of risk when it comes to food production.

Making Sure All Producers Need To Workers They Need

“Every estimate is, and it’s not just dairy, but across all sectors of agriculture, that half of the workforce that is on farm is here without status," Naerebout said. And so, we can't feed ourselves as a country without solving that problem. And we need to solve that problem. We need to find a way to legalize these individuals.”

Naerebout added that it’s important for consumers to know that most of these jobs Americans don’t want.

Solving This Issue Is Vital For All Americans

“And we need to be able to solve that in a way that provides us access to a workforce that will continue to provide us the food that we need to sustain our country," Naerebout added.

