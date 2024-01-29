A legal battle is being fought in Idaho between the federal government and ranchers. Here's how this case could impact the cattle industry.

The case covers millions of acres of public lands that livestock graze on across Idaho. It centers on whether or not federal land agencies have control over the water rights on those lands. Idaho Farm Bureau's Russ Hedrick says a lot of ranchers with federal grazing permits are worried about who controls what their livestock drink.

"The federal government is trying to change settled water law that's been in place for over 100 years. Congress has recognized multiple times that the states are in charge of adjudicating water in the West," said Hedrick, who believes the federal government is required to follow state water law.

"This battle is now in federal court. Despite Congress's repeated affirmations that state water law is what the federal government will follow, they are not following that."