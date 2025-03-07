Idaho Fish and Game Updating Strategic Plan
Idaho Fish and Game is updating its strategic plan this year, and the department wants to hear from those that enjoy the state’s wildlife. Known as The Compass, Fish and Game’s Strategic Plan was last updated in 2015. Much has changed in Idaho since then, so the Department said to update the Compass to reflect the needs and demands of today.
Those who want to participate can attend one of eight public meetings in March and April across the state. For those unable to attend an in-person, an online portal with the same overview information and feedback opportunities will go live on March 11th. Participants may also provide input on other priorities they feel Fish and Game should focus its efforts.
All comments received will be used to shape the 2025 Fish and Game Strategic Plan Update. Draft versions of the update will be available for review and public comment prior to being considered for approval by the Fish and Game Commission. More information on the 2015 Strategic Plan can be found at the Strategic Plan webpage.
IDFG Strategic Plan Update Public Meeting Schedule:
Panhandle Region
March 11, 6 p.m. (PT)
Panhandle Regional Office
2885 W. Kathleen Ave.
Coeur d'Alene
Clearwater Region
March 12, 6 p.m. (PT)
Clearwater Regional Office
3316 16th St.
Lewiston
Salmon Region
March 18, 6 p.m. (MT)
Salmon Regional Office
99 Hwy. 93 N.
Salmon
Upper Snake Region
March 19, 6 p.m. (MT)
Upper Snake Regional Office
4279 Commerce Circle
Idaho Falls
Southeast Region
March 20, 6 p.m. (MT)
Southeast Regional Office
1345 Barton Road
Pocatello
Magic Valley Region
April 1, 6 p.m. (MT)
Magic Valley Regional Office
324 South 417 East - Suite 1
Jerome
Southwest Region (Meeting # 1)
April 8, 6 p.m. (MT)
Southwest Regional Office
15950 N. Gate Blvd
Nampa
Southwest Region (Meeting #2)
April 9, 6 p.m. (MT)
IDFG Headquarters
600 S. Walnut Street
Boise
