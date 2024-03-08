Idaho: Deadline approaching for disposal of cull onion

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is reminding producers that the cull onion disposal deadline is approaching.

Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette, Owyhee, and Washington counties must dispose of cull onions by March 15.

Idaho State Statute 02.06.05, subsection E, states that all cull onions in these areas "shall be disposed of by a method approved of in Section 641 of this rule, to prevent sprouting. Disposal of all existing cull onions and debris must be completed prior to March 15th, of each year." Onions sorted after March 15 must be disposed of within one week.

This disposal prevents the spread of the onion maggot, an aggressive pest that feeds on the roots of germinating seedlings as larva, and feeds later on expanding bulbs. This often leads to rot bulbs during storage.

Options for proper disposal include pit burial, feeding, composting, spreading, chopping, and shredding.

Get our free mobile app

Thank an Idaho Farmer, These Idaho Agriculture Facts Will Blow You Away All facts and information was provided by this Idaho Agriculture Infographic from 2021 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

See Inside the Secret VIP Rodeo Room at the Ford Idaho Center Did you know there was a secret Rodeo Club for members only that over looks the Ford Idaho Center arena? You've gotta check this place out... Gallery Credit: Nikki West