From Farm to Table: Idaho Celebrates Community Supported Agriculture
► Idaho Community Supported Agriculture Week runs from February 19 - 25, 2024
► Over 80 CSA programs available in Idaho
This week (February 19-25) has been declared Idaho Community Supported Agriculture Week by Governor Brad Little.
What is CSA?
Community Supported Agriculture is a program in which consumers purchase memberships or shares from local agricultural producers and receive fresh goods on harvest or production in turn - including honey, dairy, protein, eggs, produce, and flowers. It has also been known as a Farm Share Box.
CSAs allow producers a low-risk, low-cost direct income stream from their local community. More is explained in this video:
How you can join a CSA in Idaho
Idaho's Department of Agriculture offers a CSA website that connects producers and consumers in over 80 CSA programs across the state. With 96% of Idaho farms being family farms, this allows the community to support each other in a local food economy.
Laura Johnson, ISDA Marketing Bureau Chief, stated:
Community Supported Agriculture plays a pivotal role in connecting consumers with local farmers and ranchers while promoting the consumption of high-quality, Idaho-grown produce. Governor Little’s proclamation reaffirms the state’s commitment to fostering a strong agricultural economy and supporting our local farmers.
