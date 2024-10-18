Idaho Ag Production Hit $11B in 2023

Idaho agriculture production dipped 6% from 2022 to 2023. The $11 billion recorded last year was down from the $11.7 billion Gem state farmers recorded in 2022.

The value of Idaho’s crop production in 2023 was $4.57 billion, also down 6% from 2022. The value of livestock production in 2023 totaled $6.4 billion, down 5% from the previous year. Most of the top ten ranking commodities remained unchanged from 2022.

Milk remains the leading agricultural commodity in Idaho with a value of $3.47 billion, in 2023, down 19% from the record high in 2022, but the second highest value on record. Idaho milk production hit a record high in 2023 of 16.8 billion pounds, up 1% from the previous record in 2022, and up 15% since 2017.

Cattle and calves remained second in the State, with another record high value of production totaling $2.12 billion in 2023, up 21% from the record high in 2022. Potatoes ranked third in 2023 with a value of production of $1.38 billion, down over 8% from the record high value in 2022, but still up over 23 percent from 2021.

Hay value of production was $1.07 billion, the second highest value on record, but down 24% from the record high in 2022.

Wheat rounded out the top five with a value of $613 million, down almost 19% from the previous year. The 2023 value of production for wheat is the sixth highest on record.

These five commodities had a combined value of $8.65 billion, or about 79% of the 2023 value for all commodities (excluding government payments). The same five commodities in 2022 had a combined value of $9.72 billion, 83% of the total value.

Sugarbeets, barley, corn for grain, onions, and hops rounded out the top ten, similar to 2022.

In addition to the top ten commodities, barley set another record high value of production of $469 million, showing an increase of 3% from the previous record in 2022 and a 96% increase from 2021.

The value of corn for grain dropped about 6% from 2022 to $158 million. The value of hop production in 2023 decreased by 10% to $91 million, the fourth highest value on record.

Most other notable Idaho commodities outside the top ten had declining values from the previous year. The total value of trout sold decreased 15% to $36.9 million, representing 37% of the U.S. sales. Peppermint oil value of production was $21.1 million, down 21% from 2022. Dry edible peas declined 58% from 2022, with value of production at $3.57 million. Dry edible beans value of production was at $35.3 million, down only about 5% from 2022. After three years of increasing value of production, honey fell by nearly 36 percent to $4.80 million in 2023.

