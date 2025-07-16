ICE Raids Not Happening In The Northwest, WAFLA Head Notes

From day one, the 2nd Trump Administration said it planned on cracking down on illegal immigration across the nation. That has resulted in ICE raids on different communities across the country.

Have we seen any of those ICE raids on the farming community here in the Northwest?

No, according to Enrique Gastelum, CEO of WAFLA. He noted there have been a few isolated picks ups at locations across Washington and Oregon, such as at a Walmart, Home Depot, or a local grocery store.

“I think ICE has been visible, but it's been like at some of these immigration court cases where people are getting picked up walking out of [the courthouse]. Nothing widescale spread, but I think those individual isolated incidences, because we're a much more connected society and stuff travels quickly, and voluminous over social media. It has stoked some fear amongst the farm workers and farming community of ‘what does this mean for the future of farming?’"

Hopefully The Fear Mongering Will Stop

Gastelum said while those mass raids are not happening locally, it doesn’t mean the events are not traumatizing. He added watching a single person be detained by federal officials is difficult to watch.

“To have an added fear of that's going to happen to every single person that's there. I just don't see that happening right now. And I would hope people would temper a little bit the fear mongering kind of that's going on.”

Workers, Managers Need To Known Their Rights

Gastelum added for workers or managers that have questions, or want to know their rights in the event that an ICE agent approaches them, should reach out to WAFLA. He added it’s also important during this time for all parties to show respect to agents, local police officers and everyone else involved.

