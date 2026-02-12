By a 219-211 vote Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed legislation aimed at reversing President Trump's tariffs on Canada. The measure looks to reverse Trump’s national emergency declaration at the northern border.

Six Republicans joined House democrats in passing the measure, including Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse, California’s Kevin Kiley, Don Bacon from Nebraska, Colorado’s Jeff Hurd, and Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick.

Trump signed an executive order in February 2025, enacting an additional 25% tariff on a host of goods from Canada and Mexico. At the time, the White House said it was punishment for those countries' unwillingness to do more to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs into the U.S.

As the vote was taking place Wednesday evening, the President issued a warning to Republicans who defied him.

