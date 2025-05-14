House Ag Plans To Tighten SNAP, Expand Safety Net

House Republicans are proposing a $290 billion cut from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program over the next decade. The GOP plan uses some of the money saved to increase spending on commodity programs, crop insurance, and other farm bill programs. The draft text released this week shows the bill’s agriculture provisions would increase the PLC reference prices by 10%-20%, in line with the Farm Bill the committee approved last year.

Politico said the $230 billion instructed savings target will be reached by forcing states to pay for part of the SNAP program using a sliding scale based on their payment error rates, beginning in fiscal 2028, and would pay between 5%-25% of the benefits costs. The individual limit for commodity program payments would be increased from $125,000 to $155,000 and indexed for inflation. Funding for EQIP and CSP would rise to $3.26 billion and $1.38 billion, respectively.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com