Hot Weather Returns To the Northwest

These cooler temperatures that we’ve seen across the Northwest, and much of the western U.S., will come to an end in the coming days.

“The heat is coming back this week, and for many areas of the West it is going to be a hot last several days of August here as we try to finish out the month," said USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey. "And it does look like a lot of areas outside the monsoon circulation. Once you get outside of the Great Basin and the central and southern Rockies and parts of the Southwest, it's going to be generally quite hot and dry.”

Temperatures Expected To Return To The Mid 90s Next Week

Rippey says things will intensify as you head towards our neck of the woods.

"Toward the Pacific Coast and into the northwest, rather hot and dry to finish out the month.”

Rippey added that means increased concerns about wildfires across the PNW.

"Anytime you get lightning strikes or human activity, we can get new fires burning and it remains a concern in some of the drier areas." Rippey said. "Particularly the Northwest into California as we finish out the month of August.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com