Horton Named PNWA Deputy Director

Late last week, the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association announced Dena Horton as the organization’s new Deputy Director. Horton joined PNWA in 2019 as Government Relations Director.

According to the Association, Horton brings extensive federal and regional experience along with a deep understanding of the issues and projects within PNWA's portfolio. She served for more than five years as Senator Maria Cantwell's Southwest Washington Outreach Director. Additionally, she worked for over seven years as a project manager at Normandeau Associates and spent over four years as a district representative for former Congressman Brian Baird.

Horton earned a bachelor's in political science from Gonzaga University and completed a master’s degree coursework in Public Affairs at Washington State University - Vancouver.

