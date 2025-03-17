Honey Production Down 4% Nationwide in 2024

According to NASS, honey production in the United States dipped 4% last year to 134 million pounds. Nationwide, there were 2.6 million colonies producing honey in 2024, a 3% increase from 2023. However, yield per colony averaged 51.7 pounds, down 6% year over year.

Colonies which produced honey in more than one state were counted in each state where the honey was produced. Therefore, at the United States level yield per colony may be understated, but total production would not be impacted. Colonies were not included if honey was not harvested.

Producer honey stocks were 43.4 million pounds on December 15, 2024, down 2% year-over-year. Stocks held by producers exclude those held under the commodity loan program.

When it comes to Northwest numbers, last year, Washington produced 2.2 million pounds of honey, while Idaho produced nearly 3 million pounds, and Oregon produced the most in the region at 3.3 million pounds of honey.

The top producing states nationwide were South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and California.

Honey prices nationwide increased 5% from 2023 to 2024 to $2.69 per pound. United States and state level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private, and retail channels. Prices for each color class are derived by weighting the quantities sold for each marketing channel. Prices for the 2023 crop reflect honey sold in 2023 and 2024. Some 2023 crop honey was sold in 2024, which caused some revisions to the 2023 crop prices.

The average prices paid in 2024 for honey bee queens, packages, and nucs were $18, $89, and $109, respectively. Pollination income for 2024 was $226 million, down 11% from 2023. Other income from honey bees in 2024 was $51.3 million, down 11% from 2023.

