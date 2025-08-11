Oregon Health Authority Warning Of Heat Stroke, Exhaustion

Much of Oregon and the Northwest are starting the week under an Extreme Heat Warning, or a Heat Advisory, prompting health warnings for people with underlying conditions, and of course those working outside.

“We are really worried about heat stroke. That can be really life threatening, in as little as 15 minutes," said Gabriela Goldfarb, with the Oregon Health Authority. He added the symptoms of heat stroke include confusion and very hot skin. If you see these signs, you need to call 911 as soon as possible.

More common, she noted, heat exhaustion.

"That can cause dizziness, sweating, nausea," Goldfarb said. "And, you can help bring down somebody’s body temperature with some cooling compresses.”

For details on the differences between Heat Stroke, Heat Exhaustion and what you should watch for, visit the Oregon Health Authority's Website.

