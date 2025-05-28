Washington L&I To Hold Heat, Smoke Workshop

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries will hold a free workshop next month to help employers, safety managers, or anyone who employs outdoor workers plan, prepare, and train employees how to work safely in hazardous summer conditions. L&I will have certified health and safety consultants at the June 17th event, sharing real-life examples and practical ways businesses can continue getting the job done while keeping workers safe and working in heat and wildfire smoke.

L&I added there will be plenty of time for Q&A and opportunities to brainstorm strategies for your specific business. We’ll also review safety rules to make sure you know what you need to do to prevent heat illness, when to use respirators during a smoke event, and more.

L&I added the West coast is expected to experience drier-than-normal summer. This dryness, combined with potentially above-normal temperatures, could lead to increased drought and wildfire risks.

Visit L&I's Website to register.

Tuesday's workshop runs 9 a.m. to noon at:

Labor & Industries’ Tukwila office training room

12806 Gateway Drive South

Phone: (206) 835-1026

