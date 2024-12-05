Health Officials Continue To Watch Bird Flu

With cases of bird flu in cattle reported across the western U.S., as well as cases in pigs and humans here in the Northwest, health officials are watching the H5N1 strain very closely. But, why is this strain so devastating for domestic birds?

Amber Itle, Washington state Veterinarian says wild birds have always circulated avian influenza viruses, becoming adapted to them, in a way, helping them not to get sick. However, domestic poultry species are susceptible to these viruses, which makes this situation very concerning.

“I think what we're watching now and what we're most concerned about, is that this outbreak has been going on for 2 1/2 years. So, typically when we have these influenza viruses, we're able to stamp them out and they change just enough that we don't have that really bad pathogenic deadly strain anymore. But the longer this virus persists in the environment, the more we get concerned about mutations and reassortment that could make it more deadly to mammals or have adaptations for humans. And that's what we've been watching really closely.”

What about H5N1 being reported in non-birds? Itle said the health community at large is watching and studying the strain to see if there are any mutations making mammals more susceptible.

"So far, we're not seeing any major genetic markers that indicate that, but we are seeing some farm workers that have close contact with infected birds having some mild clinical signs and it's something we all care about," Itle said. "Public health is something we all care about. We're all worried about the next global pandemic. I think what we are most concerned about are people who have mixed blocks. So, if you have a backyard block and you also have pigs and you have a sick kid and maybe a milk cow and maybe a pregnant goat, that's where we're probably more likely to see some kind of weird reassortment happen."

Itle added if there's a sick human, they could contribute to that reassortment as well.

She stressed that those that have birds, whether a commercial operation, or a backyard hobby farm, biosecurity is incredibly important, especially as wild birds continue to migrate over the Northwest. Visit the Washington State Department Of Agriculture's Website for biosecurity dos and don'ts.

