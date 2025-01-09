Hay Expo Set For January 15-16

The 2025 Northwest Hay Expo will take place in the Tri-Cities next week. Andrew Eddie, President of the Washington State Hay Growers Association, said this year’s classes and education opportunities will focus on trends in the industry, helping growers improve business practices.

"It was kind of a tumultuous year for hay production, both in prices, movement and the overall Ag economy itself. So, we're hoping to have more information about best practices for what you can do for crop health, what fertilizers or fertility programs you can do, what buyers are looking for, what the export markets looking like, what the domestic markets looking like and that. You know how we can better improve both both businesses and production practices.”

Eddie added the Hay Expo is also a great opportunity for producers to get together, catch up and network across the industry.

“Between exhibitors, vendors, research individuals from university. Not even just from the state of Washington, but Idaho, Oregon, Utah, things like that, where there's a whole breadth of knowledge to be able to utilize the kind of bounce questions off of something that you may have, through of during the season and see where things are at, or what you can maybe do to kind of improve your efficacy.”

The 2025 Northwest Hay Expo runs January 15th-16th at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Visit the Washington State Hay Growers Website to learn more or to register.

