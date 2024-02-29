Green Career Week Set to Inspire Youth in Agriculture

A non-profit called Seed Your Future created an upcoming event called Green Career Week. The goal is to reach the next generation of professionals to increase awareness of green industry careers like those in agriculture.

Horticulture-related industries have hundreds of jobs needing to be filled by today's school students in the future. Jasmine Albron is the Executive Director of Seed Your Future, and explains the importance of horticulture:

Horticulture is the art, technology, and science of plants. It's the food we eat, the landscape we live and play in, the environment we thrive in. It's the business of managing and using what we grow while maintaining the health of our soil, air, water, and our community.

Get our free mobile app

And of course, it's going to be vital to connect people with jobs in agriculture. Albron adds:

You can have agricultural engineer, biochemist, drone technician, soil specialist, soil design, pathology, I mean, the list goes on.

Green Career Week starts on March 4th. For more information, visit Seed Your Future.

Oregon's Top 10 Commodities Have you ever wondered what kind of agricultural products Oregon produces? While you might first think of huckleberries, marionberries, or crab, you'll be surprised to see what the top ten commodities are in Oregon (as of the 2022 ODA report ). Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Washington's Top 10 Commodities Let's plow through some of Washington state's top producing commodities, based on information from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman