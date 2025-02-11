Gluesenkamp Perez Named To Leadership Of Blue Dog Coalition

On Monday, the Blue Dog Coalition announced its new leadership for the 119th Congress. Southwest Washington Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will serve as Co-Chair for Administration, California Representative Lou Correa will serve as Co-Chair for Policy and Legislative Strategy, while Texas Representative Vicente Gonzalez will serve as Co-Chair for Communications and Outreach, and California's Adam Gray will serve as Coalition Whip. With the addition of Representative Gray, the Coalition totals 10 members, representing districts from across the nation.

“Across our country, hardworking families are demanding effective representation that talks with them, not at them – and that serves the interests of our local communities, not lobbyists. As we see our farms and schools consolidate and family businesses get replaced with mega chains, most of us feel single party control has not served our interests in rural America. Most politics feel either condescending or catastrophizing, with little interest in the nuance and depth that builds community,” said Gluesenkamp Perez. “The antidote to gridlock and extremism is more public servants who are loyal to their constituents, rooted in where they’re from, and committed to getting shit done with independence and bipartisanship. The Blue Dogs are a core part of fixing our politics and delivering common-sense, fiscally responsible results for working Americans. I’m excited to carry this important work forward with Congressmen Correa, Gonzalez, and Gray – and I’m eager to work with anyone serious about fighting for what’s worth having and not just settling for the status quo.”

“As Blue Dogs, our mission has always been to work across the aisle, with Democrats and Republicans, to deliver for all hard-working American taxpayers on Main Street,” Correa added. “Our members represent every corner of the country and are more committed than ever before to end the divisive and toxic nature of politics today. No matter which party is in charge, Blue Dogs will continue working day-in and day-out, and across party lines, to make sure taxpayers and small business owners on Main Street remain at the center of the political conversation."

The co-chairs also expressed gratitude for the service of former Blue Dog members Alaska Representative Mary Sattler Peltola and North Carolina's Wiley Nickel.

Click Here to learn more about the Blue Dog Coalition.

