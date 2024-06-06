Free Weed Science Field Tour in Pullman, WA on June 12

Next week on Wednesday, June 12 from 1-5 pm, Washington State University will host its 2024 Weed Science Field Tour. Registration is free.

The tour starts at the Palouse Conservation Field Station, west of Washington Highway 27 on Pullman Albion Road. Light refreshments will be available.

The tour will end at the Plant Pathology Building, adjacent to the WSU's RJ Cook Agronomy Farm. A social hour will follow from 5-6 pm.

Washington and Idaho pesticide recertification credits will be available for attendees.

WSU scientists will lead discussions on weed management practices and talk about the status of current research projects they are working on. These topics include broadleaf weed control in spring wheat and in winter wheat, weed emergence, Italian ryegrass control in spring canola and wheat, and harvest weed seed control.

More information is available through WSU.

