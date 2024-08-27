Forest Service Working To Hire Firefighters

The U.S. Forest Service is looking to shore up its wildland firefighting force in the Pacific Northwest. Recruitment events will take place across Oregon next month, with stops in Bend, Sandy and La Grande on September 12th, in an effort to hire a couple hundred permanent seasonal positions.

“That’s our goal, is to hire up to 200, maybe even a little more if we can, into these what we call entry level, perm-fire-hire positions, which are typically your six to nine-month timeframe employment within the agency," said Jason Heinz who works in regional workforce development for the Forest Service. He added those jobs are spread around Oregon, Washington and Alaska, and in most cases fill a currently vacant position. Heinz says several factors make it more difficult to recruit wildland crews.

“We are increasing the number of individuals that work for the agency, our fire seasons are getting longer, burnout is a real thing. And so, we’re trying to work on adding more capacity to our crews so that we can have a better work-life balance.”

Applications can be submitted now through September 24th. Visit USAJobs.gov to apply.

